These food establishments were closed or fined because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department and liquor board reports, reflects actions taken by the departments. Although many food services are limited to carryout, deliveries and outdoor dining, complaint inspections will continue during the covid-19 crisis.

THE DISTRICT

Cafe 8

424 8th St. SE

Closed July 21 because of circumstances that may endanger public health. Reopened the next day.

Kiss Tavern

627 T St. NW

Closed July 6 by the Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration (ABRA) for operating after hours, failure to provide video monitoring and for impeding an inspector; subsequently referred to the Office of the Attorney General on July 22.

Lounge of Three

1013 U St. NW

Fined $1,000 on July 12 by ABRA for serving alcohol after midnight during a public health emergency.

Marleny’s Restaurant

3201 Mt. Pleasant St. NW

Fined $1,000 on July 20 by ABRA for serving alcohol without food.

Sip Lounge

1812 Hamlin St. NE

Closed Friday for operating without a certified food manager and because of circumstances that may endanger public health.

MARYLAND

7-Eleven

4404 Knox Rd., College Park

Closed July 22 because of roaches.

The Block

967 Rose Ave., North Bethesda

Closed and fined $500 on Sunday because of a failure to maintain six feet physical distancing.

The Republic Garden

8402 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring

Issued a 30-day closure order on Sunday because of a repeated failure to maintain six feet physical distancing.

VIRGINIA

No new closures were reported.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle