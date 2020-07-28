424 8th St. SE
Closed July 21 because of circumstances that may endanger public health. Reopened the next day.
Kiss Tavern
627 T St. NW
Closed July 6 by the Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration (ABRA) for operating after hours, failure to provide video monitoring and for impeding an inspector; subsequently referred to the Office of the Attorney General on July 22.
Lounge of Three
1013 U St. NW
Fined $1,000 on July 12 by ABRA for serving alcohol after midnight during a public health emergency.
Marleny’s Restaurant
3201 Mt. Pleasant St. NW
Fined $1,000 on July 20 by ABRA for serving alcohol without food.
Sip Lounge
1812 Hamlin St. NE
Closed Friday for operating without a certified food manager and because of circumstances that may endanger public health.
MARYLAND
7-Eleven
4404 Knox Rd., College Park
Closed July 22 because of roaches.
The Block
967 Rose Ave., North Bethesda
Closed and fined $500 on Sunday because of a failure to maintain six feet physical distancing.
The Republic Garden
8402 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring
Issued a 30-day closure order on Sunday because of a repeated failure to maintain six feet physical distancing.
VIRGINIA
No new closures were reported.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle