These food establishments were closed or fined because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department and liquor board reports, reflects actions taken by the departments. Although many food services are limited to carryout, deliveries and outdoor dining, complaint inspections will continue during the coronavirus crisis.

THE DISTRICT

Churreria Madrid Restaurant

2505 Champlain St. NW

Fined $1,000 by the D.C. Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration (ABRA) on July 29 because of patrons seated at a staffed bar, lack of social distance between customers and music not at a conversational level.

Club Elevate

15 K St. NW

Fined $1,000 by ABRA on July 25 because of music not at a conversational level, staff members not wearing face coverings, patrons not seated and unauthorized live entertainment.

Creole on 14th

3345 14th St. NW

Fined $1,000 by ABRA on Aug. 1 because of patrons seated at a staffed bar, lack of social distance between customers and live entertainment.

Kiss Tavern

627 T St. NW

Closed July 28 because of circumstances that may endanger public health. Reopened the next day.

Luna Restaurant

5217 Georgia Ave. NW

Fined $1,000 by ABRA on July 27 because of patrons seated at a staffed bar, lack of social distance between customers and unauthorized live entertainment.

MARYLAND

Banana Leaves Asian Cafe

7816 Old Georgetown Rd., Bethesda

Cl0sed July 28 because of rodents.

El Catrachito

2408 University Blvd., Wheaton

Closed July 30 for operating without hot water and because of inadequate food temperatures.

Woodmont Country Club Pavillion

1201 Rockville Pk., Rockville

Closed July 28 for operating without hot water. Reopened July 30.

VIRGINIA

No new closures were reported.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle