THE DISTRICT
Churreria Madrid Restaurant
2505 Champlain St. NW
Fined $1,000 by the D.C. Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration (ABRA) on July 29 because of patrons seated at a staffed bar, lack of social distance between customers and music not at a conversational level.
Club Elevate
15 K St. NW
Fined $1,000 by ABRA on July 25 because of music not at a conversational level, staff members not wearing face coverings, patrons not seated and unauthorized live entertainment.
Creole on 14th
3345 14th St. NW
Fined $1,000 by ABRA on Aug. 1 because of patrons seated at a staffed bar, lack of social distance between customers and live entertainment.
Kiss Tavern
627 T St. NW
Closed July 28 because of circumstances that may endanger public health. Reopened the next day.
Luna Restaurant
5217 Georgia Ave. NW
Fined $1,000 by ABRA on July 27 because of patrons seated at a staffed bar, lack of social distance between customers and unauthorized live entertainment.
MARYLAND
Banana Leaves Asian Cafe
7816 Old Georgetown Rd., Bethesda
Cl0sed July 28 because of rodents.
El Catrachito
2408 University Blvd., Wheaton
Closed July 30 for operating without hot water and because of inadequate food temperatures.
Woodmont Country Club Pavillion
1201 Rockville Pk., Rockville
Closed July 28 for operating without hot water. Reopened July 30.
VIRGINIA
No new closures were reported.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle