1805 Connecticut Ave. NW
Fined $1,000 on Aug. 6 by the Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration (ABRA) for serving after the posted Phase 2 closing time.
Costello Restaurant and Bar
5201 Georgia Ave. NW
Fined $1,000 by ABRA on Aug. 5 because of patrons seated at staffed bar.
Felicity Lounge
707 H St. NW
Fined $1,000 by ABRA on Saturday because of live entertainment in violation of Phase 2 reopening guidelines; music played above a conversational volume level; patrons not seated, not observing social distance and standing at a staffed bar; and for operating without a reservation system.
Residents
1317 Connecticut Ave. NW
Fined $1,000 by ABRA on Friday because of insufficient table spacing.
Savon Liquors
1414 14th St. NW
Closed Aug. 3 for operating without hot water and without a license.
MARYLAND
No new closures were reported.
VIRGINIA
219 King St., Alexandria
Closed Saturday because of noncompliance with coronavirus pandemic executive order requirements, including failure to maintain social distancing in the bar area.