These food establishments were closed or fined because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department and liquor board reports, reflects actions taken by the departments. Although many food services are limited to carryout, deliveries and outdoor dining, complaint inspections will continue during the coronavirus crisis.

THE DISTRICT

Assets

1805 Connecticut Ave. NW

Fined $1,000 on Aug. 6 by the Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration (ABRA) for serving after the posted Phase 2 closing time.

Costello Restaurant and Bar

5201 Georgia Ave. NW

Fined $1,000 by ABRA on Aug. 5 because of patrons seated at staffed bar.

Felicity Lounge

707 H St. NW

Fined $1,000 by ABRA on Saturday because of live entertainment in violation of Phase 2 reopening guidelines; music played above a conversational volume level; patrons not seated, not observing social distance and standing at a staffed bar; and for operating without a reservation system.

Residents

1317 Connecticut Ave. NW

Fined $1,000 by ABRA on Friday because of insufficient table spacing.

Savon Liquors

1414 14th St. NW

Closed Aug. 3 for operating without hot water and without a license.

MARYLAND

No new closures were reported.

VIRGINIA

219 Restaurant

219 King St., Alexandria

Closed Saturday because of noncompliance with coronavirus pandemic executive order requirements, including failure to maintain social distancing in the bar area.