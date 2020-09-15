These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.

THE DISTRICT

Family Dollar

6217 Georgia Ave. NW

Closed Wednesday for insect and rodent infestation.

Tea Mansion

1627 Connecticut Ave. NW

Closed Sept. 3 for operating without a license and not having a Certified Food Protection Manager on the premises. Reopened Sept. 9.

1942 DC

1942 9th St. NW

Fined $1,000 by ABRA on Sept. 5 for not practicing social distancing, not having music at a conversational level, not having a reservation system in place, and allowing entertainment.

Right Spot

1917 9th St. NW

Fined $1,000 by ABRA on Sept. 5 for not practicing social distancing, not enforcing masks, having patrons not seated and standing at a staffed bar, serving hookah, not having music at a conversational level, and allowing entertainment.

MARYLAND

No new closures were reported.

VIRGINIA

No new closures were reported.

— Compiled by Leilah Reese