1942 DC
1942 9th St. NW
Fined $1,000 by ABRA on Sept. 5 for not practicing social distancing, not having music at a conversational level, not having a reservation system in place, and allowing entertainment.
Right Spot
1917 9th St. NW
Fined $1,000 by ABRA on Sept. 5 for not practicing social distancing, not enforcing masks, having patrons not seated and standing at a staffed bar, serving hookah, not having music at a conversational level, and allowing entertainment.
MARYLAND
No new closures were reported.
VIRGINIA
No new closures were reported.
— Compiled by Leilah Reese