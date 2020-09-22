These food establishments were closed or fined because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department and liquor board reports, reflects actions taken by the departments. Although many food services are restricted to carryout, deliveries and outdoor dining or limitations on seating capacity, complaint inspections will continue during the coronavirus crisis.
THE DISTRICT
Charcoal Town Hookah and Shawarma
1027 31st St. NW
Closed Saturday for failing to follow coronavirus restrictions on hookah use.
Family Dollar
6217 Georgia Ave. NW
Closed Sept. 9 because of insects and rodents. Reopened Sept. 14.
Power Nightclub
2335 Bladensburg Rd. NE
Fined $1,000 by the Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration (ABRA) on Sept. 7 for violating Phase 2 restrictions on live entertainment (DJ).
Retrobottega
2435 18th St. NW
Fined $1,000 by ABRA on Sept. 12 for violating Phase 2 restrictions on live entertainment (DJ).
Rewind
1219 Connecticut Ave. NW
Fined $1,000 by ABRA on Sept. 13 for serving after the posted Phase 2 closing time.
MARYLAND
Fire Station 1
8131 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring
Closed Saturday for coronavirus social distancing violations.
VIRGINIA
219 Restaurant and Basin Street Lounge
219 King St., Alexandria
Closed Friday for failing to comply with coronavirus restrictions.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle