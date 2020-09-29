Felicity Lounge
707 H St. NE
Fined $1,000 by ABRA on Sept. 18 for having patrons not practicing social distancing, not seated, not wearing masks and standing at a staffed bar; and for exceeding indoor occupancy by 50 percent during Phase 2 restrictions.
7-Eleven
429 8th St. SE
Closed Sept. 22 because of sewage. Reopened Sept. 25.
MARYLAND
Blue Pearl Buffet and Grill
8661 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring
Closed Sept. 22 for failing to follow coronavirus restrictions on buffets.
Habesha International Market
2311 Varnum St., Mt. Rainier
Closed Sept. 25 for operating without hot water.
New Fortune
16515 S. Frederick Rd., Gaithersburg
Closed Sept. 24 because of rodents. Reopened Sept. 25.
VIRGINIA
Hashtag Lounge
654 S. Pickett St, Alexandria
Closed Sunday because of a failure to comply with coronavirus restrictions.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle