These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.

THE DISTRICT

Bin 1301 Wine Bar

1301 U St. NW

Fined $1,000 by the Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration (ABRA) on Sept. 19 for having music played above a conversational level during Phase 2 coronavirus restrictions.

Felicity Lounge

707 H St. NE

Fined $1,000 by ABRA on Sept. 18 for having patrons not practicing social distancing, not seated, not wearing masks and standing at a staffed bar; and for exceeding indoor occupancy by 50 percent during Phase 2 restrictions.

7-Eleven

429 8th St. SE

Closed Sept. 22 because of sewage. Reopened Sept. 25.

MARYLAND

Blue Pearl Buffet and Grill

8661 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring

Closed Sept. 22 for failing to follow coronavirus restrictions on buffets.

Habesha International Market

2311 Varnum St., Mt. Rainier

Closed Sept. 25 for operating without hot water.

New Fortune

16515 S. Frederick Rd., Gaithersburg

Closed Sept. 24 because of rodents. Reopened Sept. 25.

VIRGINIA

Hashtag Lounge

654 S. Pickett St, Alexandria

Closed Sunday because of a failure to comply with coronavirus restrictions.

