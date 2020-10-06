THE DISTRICT
Barcode
1101 17th St. NW
Fined $1,000 by the D.C. Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration (ABRA) on Sept. 27 for serving after the posted Phase 2 closing time.
Charcoal Town Hookah and Shawarma
1027 31st St. NW
Closed Sept. 19 for failing to follow coronavirus restrictions on hookah use. Reopened Sept. 30.
La Villa Restaurant
6115 Georgia Ave. NW
Fined $1,000 by ABRA on Sept. 25 for having employees not wearing masks and patrons seated at a staffed bar.
1942DC
1942 9th St. NW
Fined $2,000 by ABRA on Sept. 27 for violating Phase 2 restrictions on live entertainment (DJ).
MARYLAND
California Tortilla
12211 Darnestown Rd., Gaithersburg
Closed Sept. 25 for operating without hot water. Reopened that day.
VIRGINIA
No new closures were reported.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle