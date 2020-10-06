These food establishments were closed or fined because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department and liquor board reports, reflects actions taken by the departments. Although many food services are restricted to carryout, deliveries and outdoor dining or limitations on indoor seating, complaint inspections will continue during the coronavirus crisis.

THE DISTRICT

Barcode

1101 17th St. NW

Fined $1,000 by the D.C. Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration (ABRA) on Sept. 27 for serving after the posted Phase 2 closing time.

Charcoal Town Hookah and Shawarma

1027 31st St. NW

Closed Sept. 19 for failing to follow coronavirus restrictions on hookah use. Reopened Sept. 30.

La Villa Restaurant

6115 Georgia Ave. NW

Fined $1,000 by ABRA on Sept. 25 for having employees not wearing masks and patrons seated at a staffed bar.

1942DC

1942 9th St. NW

Fined $2,000 by ABRA on Sept. 27 for violating Phase 2 restrictions on live entertainment (DJ).

MARYLAND

California Tortilla

12211 Darnestown Rd., Gaithersburg

Closed Sept. 25 for operating without hot water. Reopened that day.

VIRGINIA

No new closures were reported.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle