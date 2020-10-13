These food establishments were closed or fined because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department and liquor board reports, reflects actions taken by the departments. Although many food services are restricted to carryout, deliveries and outdoor dining or limitations on indoor seating, complaint inspections will continue during the coronavirus crisis.

THE DISTRICT

Brooklyn

1212 U St. NW

Fined $1,000 by the D.C. Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration (ABRA) on Saturday for having patrons not socially distanced or wearing masks, for playing music above a conversational level and for having insufficient table spacing.

Casta’s Cuban Rum Bar

1121 New Hampshire Ave. NW

Fined $1,000 by ABRA on Oct. 1 for serving after the posted Phase 2 closing time.

Move and Groove

5119 Georgia Ave. NW

Closed Oct. 8 because of rodents.

Randall Grocery

2924 Minnesota Ave. SE

Closed Sept. 20 for operating without a license.

MARYLAND

No new closures were reported.

VIRGINIA

No new closures were reported.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle

