THE DISTRICT
Brooklyn
1212 U St. NW
Fined $1,000 by the D.C. Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration (ABRA) on Saturday for having patrons not socially distanced or wearing masks, for playing music above a conversational level and for having insufficient table spacing.
Casta’s Cuban Rum Bar
1121 New Hampshire Ave. NW
Fined $1,000 by ABRA on Oct. 1 for serving after the posted Phase 2 closing time.
Move and Groove
5119 Georgia Ave. NW
Closed Oct. 8 because of rodents.
Randall Grocery
2924 Minnesota Ave. SE
Closed Sept. 20 for operating without a license.
MARYLAND
No new closures were reported.
VIRGINIA
No new closures were reported.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle
Health code violations