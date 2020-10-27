THE DISTRICT
Buho’s Restaurant
3521 14th St. NW
Fined $1,000 by the D.C. Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration (ABRA) on Oct. 18 for violating Phase 2 restrictions on live entertainment (DJ).
Chef Majed
1369 New York Ave. NE
Catering closed Oct. 21 for operating without a license.
Chicken + Whiskey
1738 14th St. NW
Fined $1,000 by ABRA on Oct. 18 for operating after the posted Phase 2 closing time.
Cured and Crisp
1369 New York Ave. NE
Catering closed Oct. 21 for operating without a license.
DCity Smokehouse
203 Florida Ave. NW
Fined $1,000 by ABRA on Oct. 15 because of background music heard inside a residence.
Ignite Bars
1369 New York Ave. NE
Catering closed Oct. 21 for operating without a license.
Illusion Bar and Lounge
5213 Georgia Ave. NW
Fined $1,000 by ABRA on Oct. 16 for violating Phase 2 restrictions on live entertainment (DJ).
Khepra’s Raw Food Juice Bar
2800 10th St NE.
Catering closed Oct. 21 for operating without a license.
Neutral Ground Kitchen and Depot
2260 25th Pl. NE
Closed Oct. 22 because of gross, unsanitary conditions including vermin.
Sticky Rice
1369 New York Ave. NE
Catering closed Oct. 21 for operating without a license.
Urban Roast
916 G St. NW
Fined $1,000 by ABRA on Oct. 16 for operating after the posted Phase 2 closing time.
MARYLAND
No new closures were reported.
VIRGINIA
Arlington Rooftop Bar and Grill
2424 Wilson Blvd., Arlington
Closed Oct. 22 because of non-compliance with the governor’s COVID-19 order. Reopened Oct. 23.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle
Health code violations