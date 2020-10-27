These food establishments were closed or fined because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department and liquor board reports, reflects actions taken by the departments. Although many food services are restricted to carryout, deliveries and outdoor dining or limitations on indoor seating, complaint inspections will continue during the coronavirus crisis.

THE DISTRICT

Buho’s Restaurant

3521 14th St. NW

Fined $1,000 by the D.C. Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration (ABRA) on Oct. 18 for violating Phase 2 restrictions on live entertainment (DJ).

Chef Majed

1369 New York Ave. NE

Catering closed Oct. 21 for operating without a license.

Chicken + Whiskey

1738 14th St. NW

Fined $1,000 by ABRA on Oct. 18 for operating after the posted Phase 2 closing time.

Cured and Crisp

1369 New York Ave. NE

Catering closed Oct. 21 for operating without a license.

DCity Smokehouse

203 Florida Ave. NW

Fined $1,000 by ABRA on Oct. 15 because of background music heard inside a residence.

Ignite Bars

1369 New York Ave. NE

Catering closed Oct. 21 for operating without a license.

Illusion Bar and Lounge

5213 Georgia Ave. NW

Fined $1,000 by ABRA on Oct. 16 for violating Phase 2 restrictions on live entertainment (DJ).

Khepra’s Raw Food Juice Bar

2800 10th St NE.

Catering closed Oct. 21 for operating without a license.

Neutral Ground Kitchen and Depot

2260 25th Pl. NE

Closed Oct. 22 because of gross, unsanitary conditions including vermin.

Sticky Rice

1369 New York Ave. NE

Catering closed Oct. 21 for operating without a license.

Urban Roast

916 G St. NW

Fined $1,000 by ABRA on Oct. 16 for operating after the posted Phase 2 closing time.

MARYLAND

No new closures were reported.

VIRGINIA

Arlington Rooftop Bar and Grill

2424 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

Closed Oct. 22 because of non-compliance with the governor’s COVID-19 order. Reopened Oct. 23.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle

Health code violations