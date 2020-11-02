THE DISTRICT
Bin 13 Wine Bar
1301 U St. NW
Fined $1,000 by the D.C. Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration (ABRA) on Oct. 23 for playing music above a conversational level.
Charcoal Town Hookah and Shawarma
1027 31st St. NW
Closed Saturday for violating Phase 2 prohibitions against hookah.
Cloakroom
476 K St. NW
Fined $1,000 by ABRA on Oct. 23 for violating Phase 2 restrictions on live entertainment (dancers) and for serving drinks without prepared food.
Simple Bar and Grill
5802 Georgia Ave. NW
Fined $1,000 by ABRA on Oct. 26 for violating Phase 2 restrictions on live entertainment (live band).
Urban Roast
916 G St. NW
Fined $1,000 by ABRA on Oct. 24 for violating Phase 2 restrictions on live entertainment (live band).
MARYLAND
Save A Lot
5416 Annapolis Rd., Bladensburg
Closed Friday because of mice. Reopened the next day.
VIRGINIA
Kabob Palace
2315 S. Eads St., Arlington
Closed Oct. 29 because of noncompliance with the governor’s orders regarding the coronavirus. Reopened the next day.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle