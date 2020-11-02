These food establishments were closed or fined because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department and liquor board reports, reflects actions taken by the departments. Although many food services are restricted to carryout, deliveries and outdoor dining or limitations on indoor seating, complaint inspections will continue during the coronavirus crisis.

THE DISTRICT

Bin 13 Wine Bar

1301 U St. NW

Fined $1,000 by the D.C. Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration (ABRA) on Oct. 23 for playing music above a conversational level.

Charcoal Town Hookah and Shawarma

1027 31st St. NW

Closed Saturday for violating Phase 2 prohibitions against hookah.

Cloakroom

476 K St. NW

Fined $1,000 by ABRA on Oct. 23 for violating Phase 2 restrictions on live entertainment (dancers) and for serving drinks without prepared food.

Simple Bar and Grill

5802 Georgia Ave. NW

Fined $1,000 by ABRA on Oct. 26 for violating Phase 2 restrictions on live entertainment (live band).

Urban Roast

916 G St. NW

Fined $1,000 by ABRA on Oct. 24 for violating Phase 2 restrictions on live entertainment (live band).

MARYLAND

Save A Lot

5416 Annapolis Rd., Bladensburg

Closed Friday because of mice. Reopened the next day.

VIRGINIA

Kabob Palace

2315 S. Eads St., Arlington

Closed Oct. 29 because of noncompliance with the governor’s orders regarding the coronavirus. Reopened the next day.

