These food establishments were closed or fined because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department and liquor board reports, reflects actions taken by the departments. Although many food services are restricted to carryout, deliveries and outdoor dining or limitations on indoor seating, complaint inspections will continue during the coronavirus crisis.

THE DISTRICT

Abigail

1730 M St. NW

Fined $1,000 by the D.C. Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration (ABRA) on Oct. 31 for having patrons not socially distanced, serving alcohol without prepared food and failing to implement a reservation system.

Big Bear Cafe

1700 1st St. NW

Fined $1,000 by ABRA on Oct. 31 for violating Phase 2 restrictions on live entertainment (live band).

Buho’s Restaurant

3521 14th St. NW

Fined $1,000 by ABRA on Oct. 31 for serving after the posted Phase 2 closing time.

Charcoal Town Hookah and Shawarma

1027 31st St. NW

Closed Oct. 31 for violating Phase 2 prohibitions on hookah. Reopened Nov. 4.

La Molienda Restaurant

3568 14th St. NW

Fined $1,000 by ABRA on Nov. 1 for having insufficient spacing with more than six individuals seated at a table, having patrons not socially distanced and seated at a staffed bar and serving after posted Phase 2 closing time.

Grand Central

2447 18th St. NW

Fined $1,000 by ABRA on Oct. 31 because of insufficient table spacing with more than six individuals seated at a table.

Yum’s Carry Out

3917 South Capitol St. SW

Closed Friday because of rodents.

MARYLAND

No new closures were reported.

VIRGINIA

The Renegade

3100 Clarendon Blvd., Arlington

Closed Sunday for noncompliance with the governor’s orders regarding the coronavirus. Reopened the next day.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle