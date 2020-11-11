THE DISTRICT
Abigail
1730 M St. NW
Fined $1,000 by the D.C. Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration (ABRA) on Oct. 31 for having patrons not socially distanced, serving alcohol without prepared food and failing to implement a reservation system.
Big Bear Cafe
1700 1st St. NW
Fined $1,000 by ABRA on Oct. 31 for violating Phase 2 restrictions on live entertainment (live band).
Buho’s Restaurant
3521 14th St. NW
Fined $1,000 by ABRA on Oct. 31 for serving after the posted Phase 2 closing time.
Charcoal Town Hookah and Shawarma
1027 31st St. NW
Closed Oct. 31 for violating Phase 2 prohibitions on hookah. Reopened Nov. 4.
La Molienda Restaurant
3568 14th St. NW
Fined $1,000 by ABRA on Nov. 1 for having insufficient spacing with more than six individuals seated at a table, having patrons not socially distanced and seated at a staffed bar and serving after posted Phase 2 closing time.
Grand Central
2447 18th St. NW
Fined $1,000 by ABRA on Oct. 31 because of insufficient table spacing with more than six individuals seated at a table.
Yum’s Carry Out
3917 South Capitol St. SW
Closed Friday because of rodents.
MARYLAND
No new closures were reported.
VIRGINIA
The Renegade
3100 Clarendon Blvd., Arlington
Closed Sunday for noncompliance with the governor’s orders regarding the coronavirus. Reopened the next day.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle