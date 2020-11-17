These food establishments were closed or fined because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department and liquor board reports, reflects actions taken by the departments. Although many food services are restricted to carryout, deliveries and outdoor dining or limitations on indoor seating, complaint inspections will continue during the coronavirus crisis.

THE DISTRICT

Harry’s

436 11th St. NW

Fined $1,000 by the D.C. Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration (ABRA) on Friday for having patrons who were not seated, not socially distanced and not wearing masks; and for insufficient table spacing. Fined another $1,000 by ABRA on Saturday for having patrons who were not wearing masks and having more than six people seated at a table.

MARYLAND

Hunan Manor

11237 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring

Closed Nov. 12 because of rodents.

VIRGINIA

No new closures were reported.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle