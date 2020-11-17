THE DISTRICT
Harry’s
436 11th St. NW
Fined $1,000 by the D.C. Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration (ABRA) on Friday for having patrons who were not seated, not socially distanced and not wearing masks; and for insufficient table spacing. Fined another $1,000 by ABRA on Saturday for having patrons who were not wearing masks and having more than six people seated at a table.
MARYLAND
Hunan Manor
11237 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring
Closed Nov. 12 because of rodents.
VIRGINIA
No new closures were reported.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle