These food establishments were closed or fined because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department and liquor board reports, reflects actions taken by the departments. Although many food services are restricted to carryout, deliveries and outdoor dining or limitations on indoor seating, complaint inspections will continue during the coronavirus crisis.

THE DISTRICT

Fuel Pizza and Wings

600 F St. NW

Closed Nov. 23 because of rodents. Reopened Nov. 25.

Pho 88 Noodles and Grill

608 H St. NW

Closed Nov. 24 because of rodents.

Right Spot

1917 9th St. NW

Fined $1,000 by the D.C. Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration (ABRA) on Saturday for serving unmasked and undistanced patrons; and for having music played above a conversational level.

MARYLAND

No new closures were reported.

VIRGINIA

No new closures were reported.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle