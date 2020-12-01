THE DISTRICT
Fuel Pizza and Wings
600 F St. NW
Closed Nov. 23 because of rodents. Reopened Nov. 25.
Pho 88 Noodles and Grill
608 H St. NW
Closed Nov. 24 because of rodents.
Right Spot
1917 9th St. NW
Fined $1,000 by the D.C. Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration (ABRA) on Saturday for serving unmasked and undistanced patrons; and for having music played above a conversational level.
MARYLAND
No new closures were reported.
VIRGINIA
No new closures were reported.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle