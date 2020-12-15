These food establishments were closed or fined because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department and liquor board reports, reflects actions taken by the departments. Although many food services are restricted to carryout, deliveries and outdoor dining or limitations on indoor seating, complaint inspections will continue during the coronavirus crisis.

THE DISTRICT

Chi-Cha Lounge

1624 U St. NW

Fined $1,000 by the D.C. Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration (ABRA) on Friday for violating Phase 2 restrictions on live entertainment (live band).

MARYLAND

No new closures were reported.

VIRGINIA

Bella Café and Lounge

3819 S. George Mason Dr., Falls Church

Closed Dec. 7 for noncompliance with the governor’s orders regarding the coronavirus.

Fairouz Lounge

3815 S. George Mason Dr., Falls Church

Closed Dec. 7 for noncompliance with the governor’s orders regarding the coronavirus.

Hashtag Lounge

654 S. Pickett St., Alexandria

Closed Friday for noncompliance with the governor’s orders regarding the coronavirus.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle