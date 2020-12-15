THE DISTRICT
Chi-Cha Lounge
1624 U St. NW
Fined $1,000 by the D.C. Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration (ABRA) on Friday for violating Phase 2 restrictions on live entertainment (live band).
MARYLAND
No new closures were reported.
VIRGINIA
Bella Café and Lounge
3819 S. George Mason Dr., Falls Church
Closed Dec. 7 for noncompliance with the governor’s orders regarding the coronavirus.
Fairouz Lounge
3815 S. George Mason Dr., Falls Church
Closed Dec. 7 for noncompliance with the governor’s orders regarding the coronavirus.
Hashtag Lounge
654 S. Pickett St., Alexandria
Closed Friday for noncompliance with the governor’s orders regarding the coronavirus.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle