These food establishments were closed or fined because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department and liquor board reports, reflects actions taken by the departments. Although many food services are restricted to carryout, deliveries and outdoor dining or limitations on indoor seating, complaint inspections will continue during the coronavirus crisis.

THE DISTRICT

No new closures were reported.

MARYLAND

Alamo Mexican Restaurant

5508 Kenilworth Ave., Riverdale Park

Closed Dec. 30 for operating without hot water. Reopened Dec. 31.

Ichiban Sushi Asian Bistro

3921 Evergreen Pkwy., Bowie

Closed Dec. 29 for roach infestation. Reopened Jan. 1.

Kabu Japanese Steakhouse

14601 Baltimore Ave., Laurel

Closed Dec. 14 due to a fire. Reopened Dec. 30.

VIRGINIA

Shooters Sports Bar

7052 Spring Garden Dr., Springfield

Closed Dec. 21 for noncompliance with the governor’s orders regarding the coronavirus.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle