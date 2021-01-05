THE DISTRICT
No new closures were reported.
MARYLAND
Alamo Mexican Restaurant
5508 Kenilworth Ave., Riverdale Park
Closed Dec. 30 for operating without hot water. Reopened Dec. 31.
Ichiban Sushi Asian Bistro
3921 Evergreen Pkwy., Bowie
Closed Dec. 29 for roach infestation. Reopened Jan. 1.
Kabu Japanese Steakhouse
14601 Baltimore Ave., Laurel
Closed Dec. 14 due to a fire. Reopened Dec. 30.
VIRGINIA
Shooters Sports Bar
7052 Spring Garden Dr., Springfield
Closed Dec. 21 for noncompliance with the governor’s orders regarding the coronavirus.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle