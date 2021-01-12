THE DISTRICT
Kick Axe Throwing
1401 Okie St. NE
Fined $1,000 on Saturday by the Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration for allowing patrons inside and hosting a prohibited activity (axe throwing.)
MARYLAND
Banana Leaves Asian Cafe
7816 Old Georgetown Rd., Bethesda
Closed Jan. 6 for sewage and operating without hot water. Reopened the next day.
Family Dollar
7327 Landover Rd., Landover
Closed Jan. 5 because of rodents. Reopened Saturday.
VIRGINIA
Bar Bao
3100 Clarendon Blvd., Arlington
Closed Jan. 7 for noncompliance with the governor’s orders regarding the coronavirus.
Copperwood Tavern
4021 Campbell Ave., Arlington
Closed Friday for noncompliance with the governor’s orders regarding the coronavirus.
Darna
946 N. Jackson St., Arlington
Closed Saturday for noncompliance with the governor’s orders regarding the coronavirus.
