These food establishments were closed or fined because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department and liquor board reports, reflects actions taken by the departments. Although many food services are restricted to carryout, deliveries and outdoor dining or limitations on indoor seating, complaint inspections will continue during the coronavirus crisis.

THE DISTRICT

Kick Axe Throwing

1401 Okie St. NE

Fined $1,000 on Saturday by the Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration for allowing patrons inside and hosting a prohibited activity (axe throwing.)

MARYLAND

Banana Leaves Asian Cafe

7816 Old Georgetown Rd., Bethesda

Closed Jan. 6 for sewage and operating without hot water. Reopened the next day.

Family Dollar

7327 Landover Rd., Landover

Closed Jan. 5 because of rodents. Reopened Saturday.

VIRGINIA

Bar Bao

3100 Clarendon Blvd., Arlington

Closed Jan. 7 for noncompliance with the governor’s orders regarding the coronavirus.

Copperwood Tavern

4021 Campbell Ave., Arlington

Closed Friday for noncompliance with the governor’s orders regarding the coronavirus.

Darna

946 N. Jackson St., Arlington

Closed Saturday for noncompliance with the governor’s orders regarding the coronavirus.

