These food establishments were closed or fined because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department and liquor board reports, reflects actions taken by the departments. Although many food services are restricted to carryout, deliveries and outdoor dining or limitations on indoor seating, complaint inspections will continue during the coronavirus crisis.

THE DISTRICT

No new closures were reported.

MARYLAND

Family Dollar

5927 Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., Capitol Heights

Closed Jan. 13 for operating without hot water. Reopened the next day.

VIRGINIA

Cantina D’Italia

150 Elden St., Herndon

Closed Jan. 7 for noncompliance with the governor’s orders regarding the coronavirus. Reopened Jan. 11.

Casa Grande

7137 Little River Tpk., Annandale

Closed Jan. 7 for noncompliance with the governor’s orders regarding the coronavirus. Reopened Friday.

Don Tito

3165 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

Closed Saturday for noncompliance with the governor’s orders regarding the coronavirus.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle