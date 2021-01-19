THE DISTRICT
No new closures were reported.
MARYLAND
Family Dollar
5927 Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., Capitol Heights
Closed Jan. 13 for operating without hot water. Reopened the next day.
VIRGINIA
Cantina D’Italia
150 Elden St., Herndon
Closed Jan. 7 for noncompliance with the governor’s orders regarding the coronavirus. Reopened Jan. 11.
Casa Grande
7137 Little River Tpk., Annandale
Closed Jan. 7 for noncompliance with the governor’s orders regarding the coronavirus. Reopened Friday.
Don Tito
3165 Wilson Blvd., Arlington
Closed Saturday for noncompliance with the governor’s orders regarding the coronavirus.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle