THE DISTRICT
Victory Restaurant & Lounge
2005 14th St. NW
Fined $1,000 by the Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration (ABRA) for having prohibited live entertainment (DJ) and exceeding indoor occupancy limits by greater than 25 percent.
MARYLAND
Terrace Deli
7500 Old Georgetown Rd., Bethesda
Closed Jan. 21 for operating without hot water. Reopened that day.
VIRGINIA
Restaurante El Salvador
4805 Columbia Pike, Arlington
Closed Saturday for noncompliance with the governor’s orders regarding the coronavirus. Reopened Sunday.
Grapes Lounge
3811E S. George Mason Dr., Falls Church
Closed Jan. 19 for noncompliance with the governor’s orders regarding the coronavirus.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle