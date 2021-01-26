These food establishments were closed or fined because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department and liquor board reports, reflects actions taken by the departments. Although many food services are restricted to carryout, deliveries and outdoor dining or limitations on indoor seating, complaint inspections will continue during the coronavirus crisis.

THE DISTRICT

Victory Restaurant & Lounge

2005 14th St. NW

Fined $1,000 by the Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration (ABRA) for having prohibited live entertainment (DJ) and exceeding indoor occupancy limits by greater than 25 percent.

MARYLAND

Terrace Deli

7500 Old Georgetown Rd., Bethesda

Closed Jan. 21 for operating without hot water. Reopened that day.

VIRGINIA

Restaurante El Salvador

4805 Columbia Pike, Arlington

Closed Saturday for noncompliance with the governor’s orders regarding the coronavirus. Reopened Sunday.

Grapes Lounge

3811E S. George Mason Dr., Falls Church

Closed Jan. 19 for noncompliance with the governor’s orders regarding the coronavirus.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle