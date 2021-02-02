Felicity Lounge
707 H St. NE
Closed Saturday for violating covid restrictions (smoking hookah.)
Miramar Shawarma and Hookah Bar
1033 31st St. NW
Closed Saturday for violating covid restrictions (smoking hookah and serving after midnight.)
Pete’s New Haven Style Apizza
4940 Wisconsin Ave. NW
Closed Jan. 28 because of rodents.
MARYLAND
No new closures were reported.
VIRGINIA
Fanaticos Sports Bar and Grill
3901A Mt. Vernon Ave., Alexandria
Closed Friday for noncompliance with the governor’s orders regarding the coronavirus.
Memo Lounge
5703 Center Lane, Falls Church
Closed Jan. 19 for noncompliance with the governor’s orders regarding the coronavirus.
Ricky’s Mini Sports Bar
4124 Mt. Vernon Ave., Alexandria
Closed Friday for noncompliance with the governor’s orders regarding the coronavirus.
Taqueria Senora Lola
3901B Mt. Vernon Ave., Alexandria
Closed Friday for noncompliance with the governor’s orders regarding the coronavirus.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle