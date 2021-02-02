These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.

THE DISTRICT

Allure Lounge

711 H St. NE

Closed Friday for violating covid restrictions (smoking hookah.)

Charcoal Town Hookah and Shawarma

1027 31st St. NW

Closed Saturday for violating covid restrictions (serving after midnight.)

Felicity Lounge

707 H St. NE

Closed Saturday for violating covid restrictions (smoking hookah.)

Miramar Shawarma and Hookah Bar

1033 31st St. NW

Closed Saturday for violating covid restrictions (smoking hookah and serving after midnight.)

Pete’s New Haven Style Apizza

4940 Wisconsin Ave. NW

Closed Jan. 28 because of rodents.

MARYLAND

No new closures were reported.

VIRGINIA

Fanaticos Sports Bar and Grill

3901A Mt. Vernon Ave., Alexandria

Closed Friday for noncompliance with the governor’s orders regarding the coronavirus.

Memo Lounge

5703 Center Lane, Falls Church

Closed Jan. 19 for noncompliance with the governor’s orders regarding the coronavirus.

Ricky’s Mini Sports Bar

4124 Mt. Vernon Ave., Alexandria

Closed Friday for noncompliance with the governor’s orders regarding the coronavirus.

Taqueria Senora Lola

3901B Mt. Vernon Ave., Alexandria

Closed Friday for noncompliance with the governor’s orders regarding the coronavirus.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle