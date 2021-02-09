THE DISTRICT
Charcoal Town Hookah and Shawarma
1027 31st St. NW
Closed Jan. 30 for violating covid restrictions (serving after midnight.) Reopened Feb. 1.
India Gate
2020 P St. NW
Closed Feb. 3 because of conditions that can endanger public health and inadequate refrigeration.
Kiss Lounge
637 T St. NW
Closed Feb. 3 for violating covid restrictions (smoking hookah.) Reopened the next day.
Miramar Shawarma and Hookah Bar
1033 31st St. NW
Closed Jan. 30 for violating covid restrictions (smoking hookah and serving after midnight.) Reopened Feb. 1.
Pete’s New Haven Style Apizza
4940 Wisconsin Ave. NW
Closed Jan. 28 because of rodents. Reopened Feb. 1.
MARYLAND
Capital Carryout
5440 Marlboro Pike, District Heights
Closed Feb. 3 for operating without refrigeration.
Dollar Tree
6300 Central Ave., Seat Pleasant
Closed Feb. 3 because of rodents.
VIRGINIA
Club One
8768 Richmond Hwy., Alexandria
Closed Feb. 1 for noncompliance with the governor’s orders regarding the coronavirus. Reopened Friday.
Darna
946 N. Jackson St., Arlington
Closed Saturday for noncompliance with the governor’s orders regarding the coronavirus. Reopened Sunday.
Jimmy’s Old Town Tavern
697 Spring St., Herndon
Closed Feb. 1 for noncompliance with the governor’s orders regarding the coronavirus. Reopened last Thursday.
Monarch Lounge
6669 Little River Tpk., Annandale
Closed Feb. 1 for noncompliance with the governor’s orders regarding the coronavirus.
Tikal Bakery
4230 Annandale Rd., No. 130, Annandale
Closed Feb. 1 for noncompliance with the governor’s orders regarding the coronavirus.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle