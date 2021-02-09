These food establishments were closed or fined because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department and liquor board reports, reflects actions taken by the departments. Although many food services are restricted to carryout, deliveries and outdoor dining or limitations on indoor seating, complaint inspections will continue during the coronavirus crisis.

THE DISTRICT

Charcoal Town Hookah and Shawarma

1027 31st St. NW

Closed Jan. 30 for violating covid restrictions (serving after midnight.) Reopened Feb. 1.

India Gate

2020 P St. NW

Closed Feb. 3 because of conditions that can endanger public health and inadequate refrigeration.

Kiss Lounge

637 T St. NW

Closed Feb. 3 for violating covid restrictions (smoking hookah.) Reopened the next day.

Miramar Shawarma and Hookah Bar

1033 31st St. NW

Closed Jan. 30 for violating covid restrictions (smoking hookah and serving after midnight.) Reopened Feb. 1.

Pete’s New Haven Style Apizza

4940 Wisconsin Ave. NW

Closed Jan. 28 because of rodents. Reopened Feb. 1.

MARYLAND

Capital Carryout

5440 Marlboro Pike, District Heights

Closed Feb. 3 for operating without refrigeration.

Dollar Tree

6300 Central Ave., Seat Pleasant

Closed Feb. 3 because of rodents.

VIRGINIA

Club One

8768 Richmond Hwy., Alexandria

Closed Feb. 1 for noncompliance with the governor’s orders regarding the coronavirus. Reopened Friday.

Darna

946 N. Jackson St., Arlington

Closed Saturday for noncompliance with the governor’s orders regarding the coronavirus. Reopened Sunday.

Jimmy’s Old Town Tavern

697 Spring St., Herndon

Closed Feb. 1 for noncompliance with the governor’s orders regarding the coronavirus. Reopened last Thursday.

Monarch Lounge

6669 Little River Tpk., Annandale

Closed Feb. 1 for noncompliance with the governor’s orders regarding the coronavirus.

Tikal Bakery

4230 Annandale Rd., No. 130, Annandale

Closed Feb. 1 for noncompliance with the governor’s orders regarding the coronavirus.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle