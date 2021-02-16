These food establishments were closed or fined because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department and liquor board reports, reflects actions taken by the departments. Although many food services are restricted to carryout, deliveries and outdoor dining or limitations on indoor seating, complaint inspections will continue during the coronavirus crisis.

THE DISTRICT

Anejo Bar and Grill

3910 14th St. NW

Fined $1,000 by the D.C. Alcoholic Beverage Administration (ABRA) on Feb. 7 for violating covid restrictions (serving after hours and serving alcohol without prepared food).

Jerk At Nite

1101 H St. NE

Closed Friday for operating without a license.

Kick Axe Throwing

1401 Okie St. NE

Fined $1,000 on Friday by ABRA for hosting a prohibited activity (ax throwing.)

La Troja Billar

3708 14th St. NW

Fined $1,000 by ABRA on Feb. 7 for violating covid restrictions (allowing unmasked employees and patrons, seating patrons at a staffed bar and serving alcohol without prepared food).

Mythology Lounge/Dirty Water

816 H St. NE

Fined $1,000 by ABRA on Feb. 5 for violating covid restrictions (unseated patrons consuming alcohol).

Ristorante Piccolo

1068 31st St. NW

Fined $1,000 by ABRA on Sunday for violating covid restrictions (having prohibited live music and exceeding indoor occupancy limits by greater than 25 percent).

MARYLAND

Tropicana Grill and Food Market

3505 Maryland Ave., Landover

Closed Feb. 9 because of rodents and insects. Reopened Friday.

Wow Deli

9029 Gaither Rd., Gaithersburg

Closed Feb. 10 because of rodents. Reopened that day.

VIRGINIA

No new closures were reported.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle