THE DISTRICT
Anejo Bar and Grill
3910 14th St. NW
Fined $1,000 by the D.C. Alcoholic Beverage Administration (ABRA) on Feb. 7 for violating covid restrictions (serving after hours and serving alcohol without prepared food).
Jerk At Nite
1101 H St. NE
Closed Friday for operating without a license.
Kick Axe Throwing
1401 Okie St. NE
Fined $1,000 on Friday by ABRA for hosting a prohibited activity (ax throwing.)
La Troja Billar
3708 14th St. NW
Fined $1,000 by ABRA on Feb. 7 for violating covid restrictions (allowing unmasked employees and patrons, seating patrons at a staffed bar and serving alcohol without prepared food).
Mythology Lounge/Dirty Water
816 H St. NE
Fined $1,000 by ABRA on Feb. 5 for violating covid restrictions (unseated patrons consuming alcohol).
Ristorante Piccolo
1068 31st St. NW
Fined $1,000 by ABRA on Sunday for violating covid restrictions (having prohibited live music and exceeding indoor occupancy limits by greater than 25 percent).
MARYLAND
Tropicana Grill and Food Market
3505 Maryland Ave., Landover
Closed Feb. 9 because of rodents and insects. Reopened Friday.
Wow Deli
9029 Gaither Rd., Gaithersburg
Closed Feb. 10 because of rodents. Reopened that day.
VIRGINIA
No new closures were reported.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle