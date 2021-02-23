THE DISTRICT
Pro Bono Enterprises
5403 Georgia Ave. NW
Closed Friday because of rodents. Reopened Monday.
MARYLAND
Landover Carry-Out
6506 Landover Rd., Landover
Closed Feb. 17 because of rodents.
VIRGINIA
Bar Bao
3100 Clarendon Blvd., Arlington
Closed Saturday for noncompliance with the governor’s orders regarding the coronavirus. Reopened Sunday.
Don Tito
3165 Wilson Blvd., Arlington
Closed Sunday for noncompliance with the governor’s orders regarding the coronavirus.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle