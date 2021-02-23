These food establishments were closed or fined because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department and liquor board reports, reflects actions taken by the departments. Although many food services are restricted to carryout, deliveries and outdoor dining or limitations on indoor seating, complaint inspections will continue during the coronavirus crisis

THE DISTRICT

Pro Bono Enterprises

5403 Georgia Ave. NW

Closed Friday because of rodents. Reopened Monday.

MARYLAND

Landover Carry-Out

6506 Landover Rd., Landover

Closed Feb. 17 because of rodents.

VIRGINIA

Bar Bao

3100 Clarendon Blvd., Arlington

Closed Saturday for noncompliance with the governor’s orders regarding the coronavirus. Reopened Sunday.

Don Tito

3165 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

Closed Sunday for noncompliance with the governor’s orders regarding the coronavirus.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle