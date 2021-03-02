These food establishments were closed or fined because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department and liquor board reports, reflects actions taken by the departments. Although many food services are restricted to carryout, deliveries and outdoor dining or limitations on indoor seating, complaint inspections will continue during the coronavirus crisis

THE DISTRICT

Charmthai

2514 L St. NW

Fined $1,000 by the D.C. Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration (ABRA) on Friday for violating covid restrictions (serving after hours; having unmasked, non-distanced and standing patrons; serving alcohol without food; having greater than 25 percent indoor occupancy; and failing to use reservations).

The Eastern

360 7th St. SE

Fined $1,000 by ABRA on Feb. 24 for violating covid restrictions (serving after hours).

Hawk ‘n’ Dove

329 Pennsylvania Ave. SE

Fined $1,000 by ABRA on Feb. 25 for violating covid restrictions (serving after hours).

Jerk At Nite

1100 H St. NE

Closed Feb. 27 for violating covid restrictions (smoking).

La Plaza Mexican and Salvadorian Cuisine

629 Pennsylvania Ave. SE

Fined $1,000 by ABRA on Feb. 24 for violating covid restrictions (serving after hours).

MARYLAND

America’s Best Wings, Pizza and Burger

5422 Silver Hill Rd., District Heights

Closed Feb. 23 because of insects.

Family Dollar

7327 Landover Rd., Landover

Closed Feb. 22 because of rodents.

Nut House Pizza

11419 Georgia Ave., Wheaton

Closed Monday because of rodents.

VIRGINIA

Darna Restaurant and Lounge

946 N. Jackson St., Arlington

Closed Saturday for noncompliance with the governor’s orders regarding the coronavirus. Reopened Sunday.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle