THE DISTRICT
Charmthai
2514 L St. NW
Fined $1,000 by the D.C. Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration (ABRA) on Friday for violating covid restrictions (serving after hours; having unmasked, non-distanced and standing patrons; serving alcohol without food; having greater than 25 percent indoor occupancy; and failing to use reservations).
The Eastern
360 7th St. SE
Fined $1,000 by ABRA on Feb. 24 for violating covid restrictions (serving after hours).
Hawk ‘n’ Dove
329 Pennsylvania Ave. SE
Fined $1,000 by ABRA on Feb. 25 for violating covid restrictions (serving after hours).
Jerk At Nite
1100 H St. NE
Closed Feb. 27 for violating covid restrictions (smoking).
La Plaza Mexican and Salvadorian Cuisine
629 Pennsylvania Ave. SE
Fined $1,000 by ABRA on Feb. 24 for violating covid restrictions (serving after hours).
MARYLAND
America’s Best Wings, Pizza and Burger
5422 Silver Hill Rd., District Heights
Closed Feb. 23 because of insects.
Family Dollar
7327 Landover Rd., Landover
Closed Feb. 22 because of rodents.
Nut House Pizza
11419 Georgia Ave., Wheaton
Closed Monday because of rodents.
VIRGINIA
Darna Restaurant and Lounge
946 N. Jackson St., Arlington
Closed Saturday for noncompliance with the governor’s orders regarding the coronavirus. Reopened Sunday.
