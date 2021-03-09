THE DISTRICT
Move & Groove
5119 Georgia Ave. NW
Closed Saturday because of circumstances that may endanger public health.
Thaiphoon
2011 S St. NW
Closed March 3 because of flies and rodents. Reopened Friday.
MARYLAND
Nut House Pizza
11419 Georgia Ave., Wheaton
Closed March 1 because of rodents. Reopened the next day.
Valero
7887 Barlowe Rd., Landover
Food service closed March 2 because of rodents.
VIRGINIA
Las Americas Restaurant
3103 Graham Rd., Falls Church
Closed March 1 for noncompliance with the governor’s orders regarding the coronavirus.
Viva Tequila II
6186 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church
Closed March 1 for noncompliance with the governor’s orders regarding the coronavirus. Reopened Friday.
Nectar Lounge VA
642 S Pickett St., Alexandria
Closed Feb. 25 for noncompliance with the governor’s orders regarding the coronavirus.
Release the Craycken
4231-R Markham St., Annandale
Closed March 1 for noncompliance with the governor’s orders regarding the coronavirus. Reopened Friday.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle