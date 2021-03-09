These food establishments were closed or fined because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department and liquor board reports, reflects actions taken by the departments. Although many food services are restricted to carryout, deliveries and outdoor dining or limitations on indoor seating, complaint inspections will continue during the coronavirus crisis.

THE DISTRICT

Move & Groove

5119 Georgia Ave. NW

Closed Saturday because of circumstances that may endanger public health.

Thaiphoon

2011 S St. NW

Closed March 3 because of flies and rodents. Reopened Friday.

MARYLAND

Nut House Pizza

11419 Georgia Ave., Wheaton

Closed March 1 because of rodents. Reopened the next day.

Valero

7887 Barlowe Rd., Landover

Food service closed March 2 because of rodents.

VIRGINIA

Las Americas Restaurant

3103 Graham Rd., Falls Church

Closed March 1 for noncompliance with the governor’s orders regarding the coronavirus.

Viva Tequila II

6186 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church

Closed March 1 for noncompliance with the governor’s orders regarding the coronavirus. Reopened Friday.

Nectar Lounge VA

642 S Pickett St., Alexandria

Closed Feb. 25 for noncompliance with the governor’s orders regarding the coronavirus.

Release the Craycken

4231-R Markham St., Annandale

Closed March 1 for noncompliance with the governor’s orders regarding the coronavirus. Reopened Friday.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle