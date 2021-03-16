These food establishments were closed or fined because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department and liquor board reports, reflects actions taken by the departments. Although many food services are restricted to carryout, deliveries and outdoor dining or limitations on indoor seating, complaint inspections will continue during the coronavirus crisis.

THE DISTRICT

Move & Groove

5119 Georgia Ave. NW

Closed March 6 because of circumstances that may endanger public health. Reopened March 9.

MARYLAND

A Tienda Los Horizontes II

6000 66th Ave., Riverdale Park

Closed March 8 because of rodents.

Family Dollar

6818 Riverdale Rd., Riverdale Park

Closed March 9 because of rodents. Reopened March 11.

La Chocita

4800 Annapolis Rd., Bladensburg

Closed March 7 because of mice. Reopened March 10.

VIRGINIA

No new closures were reported.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle