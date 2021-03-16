THE DISTRICT
Move & Groove
5119 Georgia Ave. NW
Closed March 6 because of circumstances that may endanger public health. Reopened March 9.
MARYLAND
A Tienda Los Horizontes II
6000 66th Ave., Riverdale Park
Closed March 8 because of rodents.
Family Dollar
6818 Riverdale Rd., Riverdale Park
Closed March 9 because of rodents. Reopened March 11.
La Chocita
4800 Annapolis Rd., Bladensburg
Closed March 7 because of mice. Reopened March 10.
VIRGINIA
No new closures were reported.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle