THE DISTRICT
CVS
5227 Georgia Ave. NW
Closed Friday because of rodents.
Haydee’s Restaurant
3102 Mt. Pleasant St. NW
Fined $1,000 on March 17 by the D.C. Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration (ABRA) for violating covid restrictions (after-hours service).
Martha Dear
3110 Mt. Pleasant St. NW
Fined $1,000 on March 17 by ABRA for violating covid restrictions (after-hours service).
Mita Cafe
703 Kennedy St. NW
Closed March 17 for operating without a license.
Mythology Lore Lounge
816 H St. NE
Fined $1,000 on March 17 by ABRA for violating covid restrictions (having unmasked employees, serving alcohol without food, having unseated patrons and exceeding 25 percent indoor occupancy).
MARYLAND
sweetFrog
6071 Oxon Hill Rd., Oxon Hill
Closed March 11 for operating without hot water. Reopened that day.
China Dragon Restaurant
7527 Landover Rd., Landover
Closed March 11 because of rodents. Reopened the next day.
Crazy Down Home Seafood and Crabs
2312 Iverson St., Temple Hills
Closed March 18 because of rodents and unsanitary conditions.
Delicias La Chocita
4800 Annapolis Rd., Bladensburg
Closed March 7 because of mice. Reopened March 10.
Premium Cheesesteak and Pizza
3203 Naylor Rd., Hillcrest Heights
Closed Feb. 24 for operating without a permit. Reopened Feb. 26.
Family Dollar
6818 Riverdale Rd., Riverdale Park
Closed March 9 because of rodents. Reopened March 11.
VIRGINIA
Café Le Mirage
6757 Wilson Blvd., No. 16, Falls Church
Closed March 15 for noncompliance with the governor’s orders regarding the coronavirus.
