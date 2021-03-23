These food establishments were closed or fined because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department and liquor board reports, reflects actions taken by the departments. Although many food services are restricted to carryout, deliveries and outdoor dining or limitations on indoor seating, complaint inspections will continue during the coronavirus crisis.

THE DISTRICT

CVS

5227 Georgia Ave. NW

Closed Friday because of rodents.

Haydee’s Restaurant

3102 Mt. Pleasant St. NW

Fined $1,000 on March 17 by the D.C. Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration (ABRA) for violating covid restrictions (after-hours service).

Martha Dear

3110 Mt. Pleasant St. NW

Fined $1,000 on March 17 by ABRA for violating covid restrictions (after-hours service).

Mita Cafe

703 Kennedy St. NW

Closed March 17 for operating without a license.

Mythology Lore Lounge

816 H St. NE

Fined $1,000 on March 17 by ABRA for violating covid restrictions (having unmasked employees, serving alcohol without food, having unseated patrons and exceeding 25 percent indoor occupancy).

MARYLAND

sweetFrog

6071 Oxon Hill Rd., Oxon Hill

Closed March 11 for operating without hot water. Reopened that day.

China Dragon Restaurant

7527 Landover Rd., Landover

Closed March 11 because of rodents. Reopened the next day.

Crazy Down Home Seafood and Crabs

2312 Iverson St., Temple Hills

Closed March 18 because of rodents and unsanitary conditions.

Delicias La Chocita

4800 Annapolis Rd., Bladensburg

Closed March 7 because of mice. Reopened March 10.

Premium Cheesesteak and Pizza

3203 Naylor Rd., Hillcrest Heights

Closed Feb. 24 for operating without a permit. Reopened Feb. 26.

Family Dollar

6818 Riverdale Rd., Riverdale Park

Closed March 9 because of rodents. Reopened March 11.

VIRGINIA

Café Le Mirage

6757 Wilson Blvd., No. 16, Falls Church

Closed March 15 for noncompliance with the governor’s orders regarding the coronavirus.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle