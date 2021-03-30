THE DISTRICT
Brooklyn
1212 U St. NW
Fined $2,000 by the D.C. Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration (ABRA) on Sunday for violations of covid-19 restrictions (patrons unseated, unmasked and not socially distanced; insufficient table space; and indoor occupancy exceeding 25 percent).
Cafe Citron
1343 Connecticut Ave. NW
Fined $1,000 by ABRA on March 24 for violations of covid-19 restrictions (patrons not socially distanced, indoor occupancy exceeding 25 percent, music above a conversational level and prohibited dancing).
CVS
5227 Georgia Ave. NW
Closed March 19 because of rodents. Reopened March 23.
Casa de Montecristo
1132 19th St. NW
Fined $1,000 by ABRA on March 25 for violations of covid-19 restrictions (patrons not socially distanced, alcohol served without prepared food and fewer than three prepared food items on the menu).
Exhale Bar and Lounge
1006 Florida Ave. NW
Fined $1,000 by ABRA on Sunday for violations of covid-19 restrictions (patrons unseated and not socially distanced, no reservation system, alcohol served without prepared food and patrons served from a staffed bar).
Glo Lalibela Ethiopian Restaurant and Lounge
1608 7th St. NW
Fined $1,000 by ABRA on Sunday for violations of covid-19 restrictions (live entertainment by a DJ).
Mama ’San/Harlot DC
2001 11th St. NW
Fined $1,000 by ABRA on March 25 for violations of covid-19 restrictions (patrons unseated, unmasked and not socially distanced).
Pizza Mart
2445 18th St. NW
Closed March 25 for operating without a permit.
Pure Lounge
1326 U St. NW
Fined $1,000 by ABRA on March 25 for violations of covid-19 restrictions (patrons not socially distanced, no reservation system, alcohol served without prepared food and fewer than three prepared food items on the menu).
MARYLAND
Dollar Tree
6539 Annapolis Rd., Landover Hills
Closed March 23 because of mice.
El Bucanas Café
5409 Kenilworth Ave., Riverdale Park
Closed March 24 because of mice and a malfunctioning refrigerator. Reopened the next day.
Popeyes
4621 Silver Hill Rd., Suitland
Closed March 24 because of a roof leak over the kitchen. Reopened the next day.
VIRGINIA
No new closures were reported.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle