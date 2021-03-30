These food establishments were closed or fined because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department and liquor board reports, reflects actions taken by the departments. Although many food services are restricted to carryout, deliveries and outdoor dining or limitations on indoor seating, complaint inspections will continue during the coronavirus crisis.

THE DISTRICT

Brooklyn

1212 U St. NW

Fined $2,000 by the D.C. Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration (ABRA) on Sunday for violations of covid-19 restrictions (patrons unseated, unmasked and not socially distanced; insufficient table space; and indoor occupancy exceeding 25 percent).

Cafe Citron

1343 Connecticut Ave. NW

Fined $1,000 by ABRA on March 24 for violations of covid-19 restrictions (patrons not socially distanced, indoor occupancy exceeding 25 percent, music above a conversational level and prohibited dancing).

CVS

5227 Georgia Ave. NW

Closed March 19 because of rodents. Reopened March 23.

Casa de Montecristo

1132 19th St. NW

Fined $1,000 by ABRA on March 25 for violations of covid-19 restrictions (patrons not socially distanced, alcohol served without prepared food and fewer than three prepared food items on the menu).

Exhale Bar and Lounge

1006 Florida Ave. NW

Fined $1,000 by ABRA on Sunday for violations of covid-19 restrictions (patrons unseated and not socially distanced, no reservation system, alcohol served without prepared food and patrons served from a staffed bar).

Glo Lalibela Ethiopian Restaurant and Lounge

1608 7th St. NW

Fined $1,000 by ABRA on Sunday for violations of covid-19 restrictions (live entertainment by a DJ).

Mama ’San/Harlot DC

2001 11th St. NW

Fined $1,000 by ABRA on March 25 for violations of covid-19 restrictions (patrons unseated, unmasked and not socially distanced).

Pizza Mart

2445 18th St. NW

Closed March 25 for operating without a permit.

Pure Lounge

1326 U St. NW

Fined $1,000 by ABRA on March 25 for violations of covid-19 restrictions (patrons not socially distanced, no reservation system, alcohol served without prepared food and fewer than three prepared food items on the menu).

MARYLAND

Dollar Tree

6539 Annapolis Rd., Landover Hills

Closed March 23 because of mice.

El Bucanas Café

5409 Kenilworth Ave., Riverdale Park

Closed March 24 because of mice and a malfunctioning refrigerator. Reopened the next day.

Popeyes

4621 Silver Hill Rd., Suitland

Closed March 24 because of a roof leak over the kitchen. Reopened the next day.

VIRGINIA

No new closures were reported.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle