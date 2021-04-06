These food establishments were closed or fined because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department and liquor board reports, reflects actions taken by the departments. Although many food services are restricted to carryout, deliveries and outdoor dining or limitations on indoor seating, complaint inspections will continue during the coronavirus crisis.

THE DISTRICT

Black Whiskey

1410 14th St. NW

Fined $1,000 by the D.C. Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration (ABRA) on Saturday for violations of covid-19 restrictions (serving alcohol without prepared food).

BP

4400 Benning Rd. NE

Food service closed April 1 for operating without a license.

Cafe 8

424 8th St. SE

Fined $1,000 by ABRA on Saturday for violations of covid-19 restrictions (having patrons not socially distanced, having insufficient table spacing, operating with a reservation system and exceeding 25 percent indoor occupancy).

Club Heaven and Hell

2327 18th St. NW

Fined $1,000 by ABRA on Saturday for violations of covid-19 restrictions (having live band).

District Soul Food Restaurant and Lounge

500 8th St. SE

Fined $2,000 by ABRA on April 1 for violations of covid-19 restrictions (having patrons not socially distanced, having unmasked employees and exceeding 25 percent indoor occupancy).

Downtown Liquors

3712 14th St. NW

Fined $1,000 by ABRA on Friday for violations of covid-19 restrictions (serving after hours).

Go Puff

3401 Water St. NW

Closed April 1 because of rodents.

Guapo’s of Georgetown

3050 K St. NW

Fined $1,000 by ABRA on Saturday for violations of covid-19 restrictions (serving after hours).

Kaliwa

751 Wharf St. SW

Fined $1,000 by ABRA on April 1 for violations of covid-19 restrictions (having unmasked employees).

Open City

2331 Calvert St. NW

Closed April 1 for operating without hot water. Reopened Friday.

Takoma Station Tavern

6914 4th St. NW

Fined $1,000 by ABRA on Saturday for violations of covid-19 restrictions (having a live DJ and serving patrons at bar).

MARYLAND

Orion Gourmet Take Away

8837 Greenbelt Rd., Greenbelt

Closed Friday for operating without hot water.

Red Crab House

14707 Baltimore Ave., Laurel

Closed April 1 because of a kitchen floor excavation.

VIRGINIA

No new closures were reported.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle