THE DISTRICT
Black Whiskey
1410 14th St. NW
Fined $1,000 by the D.C. Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration (ABRA) on Saturday for violations of covid-19 restrictions (serving alcohol without prepared food).
BP
4400 Benning Rd. NE
Food service closed April 1 for operating without a license.
Cafe 8
424 8th St. SE
Fined $1,000 by ABRA on Saturday for violations of covid-19 restrictions (having patrons not socially distanced, having insufficient table spacing, operating with a reservation system and exceeding 25 percent indoor occupancy).
Club Heaven and Hell
2327 18th St. NW
Fined $1,000 by ABRA on Saturday for violations of covid-19 restrictions (having live band).
District Soul Food Restaurant and Lounge
500 8th St. SE
Fined $2,000 by ABRA on April 1 for violations of covid-19 restrictions (having patrons not socially distanced, having unmasked employees and exceeding 25 percent indoor occupancy).
Downtown Liquors
3712 14th St. NW
Fined $1,000 by ABRA on Friday for violations of covid-19 restrictions (serving after hours).
Go Puff
3401 Water St. NW
Closed April 1 because of rodents.
Guapo’s of Georgetown
3050 K St. NW
Fined $1,000 by ABRA on Saturday for violations of covid-19 restrictions (serving after hours).
Kaliwa
751 Wharf St. SW
Fined $1,000 by ABRA on April 1 for violations of covid-19 restrictions (having unmasked employees).
Open City
2331 Calvert St. NW
Closed April 1 for operating without hot water. Reopened Friday.
Takoma Station Tavern
6914 4th St. NW
Fined $1,000 by ABRA on Saturday for violations of covid-19 restrictions (having a live DJ and serving patrons at bar).
MARYLAND
Orion Gourmet Take Away
8837 Greenbelt Rd., Greenbelt
Closed Friday for operating without hot water.
Red Crab House
14707 Baltimore Ave., Laurel
Closed April 1 because of a kitchen floor excavation.
VIRGINIA
No new closures were reported.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle