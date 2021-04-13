These food establishments were closed or fined because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department and liquor board reports, reflects actions taken by the departments. Although many food services are restricted to carryout, deliveries and outdoor dining or limitations on indoor seating, complaint inspections will continue during the coronavirus crisis.

THE DISTRICT

Beau Thai

1550 7th St. NW

Closed April 6 because of rodents. Reopened April 8.

Go Puff

3401 Water St. NW

Closed April 1 because of rodents. Reopened Friday.

Jerk @ Nite

1100 H St. NE

Closed Friday for operating without a license.

Proper 21

2033 K St. NW

Fined $1,000 by the D.C. Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration (ABRA) on Friday for violations of covid-19 restrictions (having a live DJ, serving patrons from a staffed bar and exceeding 25 percent indoor occupancy).

Residents Cafe and Bar

1306 18th St. NW

Fined $1,000 by ABRA on Friday for violations of covid-19 restrictions (serving after hours).

sPACYcLOUd

2309 18th St. NW

Fined $1,000 by ABRA on Friday for violations of covid-19 restrictions (having a live DJ, having patrons not socially distanced and having more than six people seated at a table).

MARYLAND

Caribbean Gardens

6331 New Hampshire Ave., Takoma Park

Closed April 7 for operating without hot water.

McDonald’s

2306 E. University Blvd., Hyattsville

Closed April 2 because of sewage. Reopened that day.

VIRGINIA

No new closures were reported.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle