THE DISTRICT
Beau Thai
1550 7th St. NW
Closed April 6 because of rodents. Reopened April 8.
Go Puff
3401 Water St. NW
Closed April 1 because of rodents. Reopened Friday.
Jerk @ Nite
1100 H St. NE
Closed Friday for operating without a license.
Proper 21
2033 K St. NW
Fined $1,000 by the D.C. Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration (ABRA) on Friday for violations of covid-19 restrictions (having a live DJ, serving patrons from a staffed bar and exceeding 25 percent indoor occupancy).
Residents Cafe and Bar
1306 18th St. NW
Fined $1,000 by ABRA on Friday for violations of covid-19 restrictions (serving after hours).
sPACYcLOUd
2309 18th St. NW
Fined $1,000 by ABRA on Friday for violations of covid-19 restrictions (having a live DJ, having patrons not socially distanced and having more than six people seated at a table).
MARYLAND
Caribbean Gardens
6331 New Hampshire Ave., Takoma Park
Closed April 7 for operating without hot water.
McDonald’s
2306 E. University Blvd., Hyattsville
Closed April 2 because of sewage. Reopened that day.
VIRGINIA
No new closures were reported.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle