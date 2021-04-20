THE DISTRICT
Chi-Cha Lounge
1624 U St. NW
Fined $1,000 on April 13 by the D.C. Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration (ABRA) for violations of covid-19 restrictions (having a live band and playing music at a non-conversational level).
JKUB Distributors
5778 2nd St. NE
Closed April 13 because of gross insanitary conditions, including rodents.
Neopol Savory Smokery
1309 5th St. NE
Closed April 14 for operating without a license.
MARYLAND
China Dynasty
15 Vital Way, Silver Spring
Closed April 14 for operating without hot water. Reopened the next day.
VIRGINIA
The Salsa Room
1524 Spring Hill Rd., Tysons
Closed April 15 for violating the governor’s order regarding covid-19.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle