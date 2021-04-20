These food establishments were closed or fined because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department and liquor board reports, reflects actions taken by the departments. Although many food services are restricted to carryout, deliveries and outdoor dining or limitations on indoor seating, complaint inspections will continue during the coronavirus crisis.

THE DISTRICT

Chi-Cha Lounge

1624 U St. NW

Fined $1,000 on April 13 by the D.C. Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration (ABRA) for violations of covid-19 restrictions (having a live band and playing music at a non-conversational level).

JKUB Distributors

5778 2nd St. NE

Closed April 13 because of gross insanitary conditions, including rodents.

Neopol Savory Smokery

1309 5th St. NE

Closed April 14 for operating without a license.

MARYLAND

China Dynasty

15 Vital Way, Silver Spring

Closed April 14 for operating without hot water. Reopened the next day.

VIRGINIA

The Salsa Room

1524 Spring Hill Rd., Tysons

Closed April 15 for violating the governor’s order regarding covid-19.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle