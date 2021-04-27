THE DISTRICT
Five Below
3100 14th St. NW
Closed April 20 because of rodents. Reopened Friday.
Neopol Savory Smokery
1309 5th St. NE
Closed April 14 for operating without a license. Reopened April 20.
Unity Lounge
1936 9th St. NW
Fined $1,000 on April 23 by the D.C. Alcoholic Beverage Administration (ABRA) for violating covid-19 restrictions (serving more than six people at a table and having unmasked patrons).
MARYLAND
CVS
11100 Baltimore Ave., Beltsville
Closed Friday because of rodents. Reopened Sunday.
Rainbow African Restaurant
312B E. Diamond Ave., Gaithersburg
Closed April 21 because of rodents. Reopened that day.
VIRGINIA
No new closures were reported.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle