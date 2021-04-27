These food establishments were closed or fined because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department and liquor board reports, reflects actions taken by the departments. Although many food services are restricted to carryout, deliveries and outdoor dining or limitations on indoor seating, complaint inspections will continue during the coronavirus crisis.

THE DISTRICT

Five Below

3100 14th St. NW

Closed April 20 because of rodents. Reopened Friday.

Neopol Savory Smokery

1309 5th St. NE

Closed April 14 for operating without a license. Reopened April 20.

Unity Lounge

1936 9th St. NW

Fined $1,000 on April 23 by the D.C. Alcoholic Beverage Administration (ABRA) for violating covid-19 restrictions (serving more than six people at a table and having unmasked patrons).

MARYLAND

CVS

11100 Baltimore Ave., Beltsville

Closed Friday because of rodents. Reopened Sunday.

Rainbow African Restaurant

312B E. Diamond Ave., Gaithersburg

Closed April 21 because of rodents. Reopened that day.

VIRGINIA

No new closures were reported.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle