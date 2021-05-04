These food establishments were closed or fined because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department and liquor board reports, reflects actions taken by the departments. Although many food services are restricted to carryout, deliveries and outdoor dining or limitations on indoor seating, complaint inspections will continue during the coronavirus crisis.

THE DISTRICT

The Berliner

3401 Water St. NW

Fined $1,000 on April 23 by the D.C. Alcoholic Beverage Administration (ABRA) for violating covid-19 restrictions (serving more than six people at a table, having patrons served at a staffed bar and having patrons served while standing).

Walters Sports Bar

10 N St. SE

Fined $1,000 by ABRA on April 28 for violation of covid-19 restrictions (serving alcohol without prepared food).

MARYLAND

China City

4918 Annapolis Rd., Bladensburg

Closed April 29 because of inadequate refrigeration. Reopened the next day.

VIRGINIA

No new closures were reported.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle