THE DISTRICT
The Berliner
3401 Water St. NW
Fined $1,000 on April 23 by the D.C. Alcoholic Beverage Administration (ABRA) for violating covid-19 restrictions (serving more than six people at a table, having patrons served at a staffed bar and having patrons served while standing).
Walters Sports Bar
10 N St. SE
Fined $1,000 by ABRA on April 28 for violation of covid-19 restrictions (serving alcohol without prepared food).
MARYLAND
China City
4918 Annapolis Rd., Bladensburg
Closed April 29 because of inadequate refrigeration. Reopened the next day.
VIRGINIA
No new closures were reported.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle