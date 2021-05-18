These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.

THE DISTRICT

Albi/Maxwell Park

1346 4th St. SE

Fined $1,000 on May 6 by the Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration (ABRA) for violating a covid-19 restriction (serving patrons from a staffed bar).

Exotic Hookah Lounge

2409 18th St. NW

Closed Friday for violating a covid-19 restriction (serving hookah).

Red Light

1401 R St. NW

Fined $1,000 by ABRA on May 16 for violating a covid 19 restriction (serving after hours).

Soussi

2228 18th St. NW

Fined $1,000 by ABRA on May 7 for violating a covid-19 restriction (serving after hours), then closed May 13 by the health department for violating another covid-19 restriction (serving hookah). Reopened the next day.

Vibez on H

1378 H St. NE

Closed May 11 for violating a covid-19 restriction (serving hookah). Reopened the next day.

MARYLAND

China Gourmet Bistro

7945 Tuckerman Lane, Potomac

Closed May 12 because of rodents. Reopened the next day.

Odalis Restaurant II

8215 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring

Closed April 30 because of adulterated and contaminated food. Reopened May 6.

VIRGINIA

No new closures were reported.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle