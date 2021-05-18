Exotic Hookah Lounge
2409 18th St. NW
Closed Friday for violating a covid-19 restriction (serving hookah).
Red Light
1401 R St. NW
Fined $1,000 by ABRA on May 16 for violating a covid 19 restriction (serving after hours).
Soussi
2228 18th St. NW
Fined $1,000 by ABRA on May 7 for violating a covid-19 restriction (serving after hours), then closed May 13 by the health department for violating another covid-19 restriction (serving hookah). Reopened the next day.
Vibez on H
1378 H St. NE
Closed May 11 for violating a covid-19 restriction (serving hookah). Reopened the next day.
MARYLAND
China Gourmet Bistro
7945 Tuckerman Lane, Potomac
Closed May 12 because of rodents. Reopened the next day.
Odalis Restaurant II
8215 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring
Closed April 30 because of adulterated and contaminated food. Reopened May 6.
VIRGINIA
No new closures were reported.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle