These food establishments were closed or fined because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department and liquor board reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.

THE DISTRICT

5th Street Market

1245 5th St. NW

Closed Friday because of rodents.

Cafe Milano

3251 Prospect St. NW

Fined $1,000 on Friday by the Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration (ABRA) for violating a covid-19 restriction (serving patrons after hours).

Felicity Lounge

707 H St. NE

Fined $1,000 on Sunday by ABRA for violating a covid-19 restriction (not having a reservation system.)

MARYLAND

BB Latino Supermarket

4321 Kenilworth Ave., Bladensburg

Closed May 13 because of rodents. Reopened the next day.

Agama Kitchen and Restaurant

5640 Annapolis Rd., Bladensburg

Closed May 20 because of rodents and roaches.

King Pollo

8321 Annapolis Rd., New Carrollton

Closed May 20 because of rodents.

VIRGINIA

No new closures were reported.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle