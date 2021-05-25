Felicity Lounge
707 H St. NE
Fined $1,000 on Sunday by ABRA for violating a covid-19 restriction (not having a reservation system.)
MARYLAND
BB Latino Supermarket
4321 Kenilworth Ave., Bladensburg
Closed May 13 because of rodents. Reopened the next day.
Agama Kitchen and Restaurant
5640 Annapolis Rd., Bladensburg
Closed May 20 because of rodents and roaches.
King Pollo
8321 Annapolis Rd., New Carrollton
Closed May 20 because of rodents.
VIRGINIA
No new closures were reported.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle