Closed June 9 for operating without a license.
Elizabeth Pupuseria and Deli
3801 14th St. NW
Closed June 10 because of rodents.
MARYLAND
Cancun Mexican Cuisine
117 E. Diamond Ave. No. 119, Gaithersburg
Closed June 9 because of inadequate refrigeration. Reopened that day.
El Gran Chaparral Mexican Restaurant
8307 Annapolis Rd., New Carrollton
Closed June 8 because of rats. Reopened the next day.
Outback Steakhouse
6019 Oxon Hill Rd., Oxon Hill
Closed June 10 because of roaches. Reopened the next day.
VIRGINIA
No new closures were reported.
