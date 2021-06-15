These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.

THE DISTRICT

District Chicken and Gyro

3147 Dumbarton St. NW

Closed June 10 because of rodents. Reopened the next day.

El Dorado Bread Restaurant

6209 Georgia Ave. NW

Closed June 9 for operating without a license.

Elizabeth Pupuseria and Deli

3801 14th St. NW

Closed June 10 because of rodents.

MARYLAND

Cancun Mexican Cuisine

117 E. Diamond Ave. No. 119, Gaithersburg

Closed June 9 because of inadequate refrigeration. Reopened that day.

El Gran Chaparral Mexican Restaurant

8307 Annapolis Rd., New Carrollton

Closed June 8 because of rats. Reopened the next day.

Outback Steakhouse

6019 Oxon Hill Rd., Oxon Hill

Closed June 10 because of roaches. Reopened the next day.

VIRGINIA

No new closures were reported.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle