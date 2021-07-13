These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.

THE DISTRICT

7-Eleven

1344 Wisconsin Ave. NW

Closed July 7 because of rodents.

China Taste

6215 Georgia Ave. NW

Closed July 7 because of rodents

El Dorado Bread Restaurant

6209 Georgia Ave. NW

Closed June 9 for operating without a license. Reopened July 7.

Lounge of Three

1013 U St. NW

Closed July 2 because of rodents. Reopened July 7.

Mama’s Pizza Kitchen

2028 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE

Closed July 7 for operating without a license.

Ris

2275 L St. NW

Closed June 29 for operating without hot water. Reopened Friday.

MARYLAND

Burger King

20430 Germantown Rd., Germantown

Closed July 7 for operating without hot water.

California Tortilla

4871 Cordell Ave., Bethesda

Closed July 2 for operating without hot water. Reopened that day.

VIRGINIA

No new closures were reported.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle