6209 Georgia Ave. NW
Closed June 9 for operating without a license. Reopened July 7.
Lounge of Three
1013 U St. NW
Closed July 2 because of rodents. Reopened July 7.
Mama’s Pizza Kitchen
2028 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE
Closed July 7 for operating without a license.
Ris
2275 L St. NW
Closed June 29 for operating without hot water. Reopened Friday.
MARYLAND
Burger King
20430 Germantown Rd., Germantown
Closed July 7 for operating without hot water.
California Tortilla
4871 Cordell Ave., Bethesda
Closed July 2 for operating without hot water. Reopened that day.
VIRGINIA
No new closures were reported.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle