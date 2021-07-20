These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.

THE DISTRICT

Delicias Market Garcia Torres

3702 14th St. NW

Closed July 12 for operating without a license. Reopened July 15.

Hip Hop Fish and Chicken

2301 Benning Rd. NE

Closed July 13 because of rodents and gross, unsanitary conditions. Reopened July 15.

Jumbo Seafood

619 H St. NW

Closed July 13 because of rodents and gross unsanitary conditions. Reopened the next day.

Little Miner Taco

3514 12th St. NE

Closed July 14 for operating without a license. Reopened that day.

Mama’s Pizza Kitchen

2028 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE

Closed July 7 for operating without a license. Reopened July 14.

Pizza Day

2404 Minnesota Ave. SE

Closed July 12 for operating without a license. Reopened July 14.

Pizza Boli’s

2455 18th St. NW

Closed July 14 for operating without a license.

Uncle Lee’s Liquor

1020 Eastern Ave. NE

Closed June 25 for operating without a license. Reopened July 13.

MARYLAND

Myung Dong Restaurant

11114 Baltimore Ave., Beltsville

Closed July 13 because of a pet dog in the restaurant. Reopened July 15.

Pizza Boli’s

12949 Wisteria Dr., Germantown

Closed July 15 because of rodents, inadequate refrigeration and unsanitary conditions.

Village Green Restaurant

120 N. Frederick Ave., Gaithersburg

Closed July 13 because of rodents. Reopened that day.

VIRGINIA

No new closures were reported.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle