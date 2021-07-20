Closed July 13 because of rodents and gross, unsanitary conditions. Reopened July 15.
Jumbo Seafood
619 H St. NW
Closed July 13 because of rodents and gross unsanitary conditions. Reopened the next day.
Little Miner Taco
3514 12th St. NE
Closed July 14 for operating without a license. Reopened that day.
Mama’s Pizza Kitchen
2028 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE
Closed July 7 for operating without a license. Reopened July 14.
Pizza Day
2404 Minnesota Ave. SE
Closed July 12 for operating without a license. Reopened July 14.
Pizza Boli’s
2455 18th St. NW
Closed July 14 for operating without a license.
Uncle Lee’s Liquor
1020 Eastern Ave. NE
Closed June 25 for operating without a license. Reopened July 13.
MARYLAND
Myung Dong Restaurant
11114 Baltimore Ave., Beltsville
Closed July 13 because of a pet dog in the restaurant. Reopened July 15.
Pizza Boli’s
12949 Wisteria Dr., Germantown
Closed July 15 because of rodents, inadequate refrigeration and unsanitary conditions.
Village Green Restaurant
120 N. Frederick Ave., Gaithersburg
Closed July 13 because of rodents. Reopened that day.
VIRGINIA
No new closures were reported.
