Wings & More Wings
1839 Benning Rd. NE
Closed July 19 for operating without hot water. Reopened the next day.
MARYLAND
Dunkin’
9803 Main St., Damascus
Closed July 21 because of sewage.
Las Comadres
5803 Baltimore Ave., Riverdale Park
Closed July 19 because of inadequate refrigeration. Reopened July 21.
Keith and Sons Soul Food
7814 Central Ave., Landover
Closed July 19 because of roaches. Reopened July 21.
Subway
1402 Rockville Pike, Rockville
Closed July 26 for operating without hot water.
VIRGINIA
No new closures were reported.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle