These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.

THE DISTRICT

Pizza Boli’s

2455 18th St. NW

Closed July 14 for operating without a license. Reopened July 23.

Smoothie King

1940 14th St. NW

Closed July 20 because of pests. Reopened that day.

Wings & More Wings

1839 Benning Rd. NE

Closed July 19 for operating without hot water. Reopened the next day.

MARYLAND

Dunkin’

9803 Main St., Damascus

Closed July 21 because of sewage.

Las Comadres

5803 Baltimore Ave., Riverdale Park

Closed July 19 because of inadequate refrigeration. Reopened July 21.

Keith and Sons Soul Food

7814 Central Ave., Landover

Closed July 19 because of roaches. Reopened July 21.

Subway

1402 Rockville Pike, Rockville

Closed July 26 for operating without hot water.

VIRGINIA

No new closures were reported.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle