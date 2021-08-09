Parkland Supermarket
2101 Alabama Ave. SE
Closed Aug. 2 for operating without a license. Reopened Friday.
Yafa Grille
1205 19th St. NW
Closed Aug. 4 for operating without hot water. Closed Friday.
MARYLAND
Canton Delight
185500 Woodfield Rd., Gaithersburg
Closed Aug. 5 because of rodents. Reopened Aug. 6.
Save A Lot
2346 Iverson St., Temple Hills
Closed July 29 because of mice. Reopened July 30.
Shell
4500 Suitland Rd., Suitland
Food service closed Aug. 6 for operating without hot water.
VIRGINIA
No new closures were reported.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle