These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.

THE DISTRICT

Buho’s Restaurant

3521 14th St. NW

Closed Aug. 4 because of pests. Reopened Friday.

Lena Supermarket

1206 Underwood St. NW

Closed Aug. 6 because of pests. Reopened Friday.

Parkland Supermarket

2101 Alabama Ave. SE

Closed Aug. 2 for operating without a license. Reopened Friday.

Yafa Grille

1205 19th St. NW

Closed Aug. 4 for operating without hot water. Closed Friday.

MARYLAND

Canton Delight

185500 Woodfield Rd., Gaithersburg

Closed Aug. 5 because of rodents. Reopened Aug. 6.

Save A Lot

2346 Iverson St., Temple Hills

Closed July 29 because of mice. Reopened July 30.

Shell

4500 Suitland Rd., Suitland

Food service closed Aug. 6 for operating without hot water.

VIRGINIA

No new closures were reported.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle