These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.THE DISTRICTClimaxx Bar and Restaurant 1414 Ninth St. NWClosed Aug. 27 because of pests and rodents.MARYLANDCoffee Republic801 Pleasant Dr., RockvilleClosed Aug. 24 for operating without hot water. Reopened the next day.VIRGINIANo new closures were reported.— Compiled by Terence McArdle