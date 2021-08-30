These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.

THE DISTRICT

Climaxx Bar and Restaurant

1414 Ninth St. NW

Closed Aug. 27 because of pests and rodents.

MARYLAND

Coffee Republic

801 Pleasant Dr., Rockville

Closed Aug. 24 for operating without hot water. Reopened the next day.

VIRGINIA

No new closures were reported.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle