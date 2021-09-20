Today at 10:16 a.m. EDTToday at 10:16 a.m. EDTShare this storyThese food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.THE DISTRICT Support our journalism. Subscribe today ArrowRightFelicity Lounge 707 H St. NEClosed Sept. 10 for not allowing an inspection. Reopened Sept. 15.MARYLANDSoulfull Cafe50 Monroe Pl., RockvilleClosed Sept. 16 for operating without hot water.VIRGINIANo new closures were reported.— Compiled by Terence McArdleGiftOutlineGift ArticleToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.Comments are not available on this story.Have a question about our commenting policies? Review our community rules or contact the commenting team.