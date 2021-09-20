These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.

THE DISTRICT

Felicity Lounge

707 H St. NE

Closed Sept. 10 for not allowing an inspection. Reopened Sept. 15.

MARYLAND

Soulfull Cafe

50 Monroe Pl., Rockville

Closed Sept. 16 for operating without hot water.

VIRGINIA

No new closures were reported.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle