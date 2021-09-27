Today at 1:57 p.m. EDTToday at 1:57 p.m. EDTShare this storyThese food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.THE DISTRICT Support our journalism. Subscribe today ArrowRightSewa International Market5774 Second St. NEClosed Sept. 21 because of insects. Reopened Sept. 23.MARYLANDNo new closures were reported.VIRGINIANo new closures were reported.— Compiled by Terence McArdleGiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...Comments are not available on this story.Have a question about our commenting policies? Review our community rules or contact the commenting team.