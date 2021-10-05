These food establishments were closed because of health code violations. The list, compiled from health department reports, reflects actions taken by the departments.

THE DISTRICT

Brown Street Market

3320 Brown St. NW

Closed Sept. 7 because of rodents. Reopened Sept. 30.

HipCityVeg

712 Seventh St. NW

Closed Sept. 30 for operating without hot water. Reopened Oct. 1.

Quickway Japanese Hibachi

2859 Alabama Ave. SE

Closed Sept. 30 for operating a without license. Reopened Oct. 1.

MARYLAND

Dunkin’ Donuts

19781 Frederick Rd., Germantown

Closed Sept. 24 for operating without hot water. Reopened that day.

Eerkin’s

1701 Rockville Pike, Rockville

Closed Sept. 21 for operating without hot water.

Hunan Kitchen

5253 River Rd., Bethesda

Closed Sept. 29 because of inoperable utilities. Reopened the next day.

Rainbow African Restaurant

312 E. Diamond Ave., Gaithersburg

Closed Sept. 30 because of rodents. Reopened the next day.

Sarah’s Handmade Ice Cream

5241 River Rd., Bethesda

Closed Sept. 29 because of inoperable utilities. Reopened the next day.

VIRGINIA

No new closures were reported.

— Compiled by Terence McArdle