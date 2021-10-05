Quickway Japanese Hibachi
2859 Alabama Ave. SE
Closed Sept. 30 for operating a without license. Reopened Oct. 1.
MARYLAND
Dunkin’ Donuts
19781 Frederick Rd., Germantown
Closed Sept. 24 for operating without hot water. Reopened that day.
Eerkin’s
1701 Rockville Pike, Rockville
Closed Sept. 21 for operating without hot water.
Hunan Kitchen
5253 River Rd., Bethesda
Closed Sept. 29 because of inoperable utilities. Reopened the next day.
Rainbow African Restaurant
312 E. Diamond Ave., Gaithersburg
Closed Sept. 30 because of rodents. Reopened the next day.
Sarah’s Handmade Ice Cream
5241 River Rd., Bethesda
Closed Sept. 29 because of inoperable utilities. Reopened the next day.
VIRGINIA
No new closures were reported.
— Compiled by Terence McArdle