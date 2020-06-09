“The reality is we’re going to see what happens with our numbers,” he said.
He added: “I’m worried. Everybody in public health is worried.”
The county is recovering from a peak in virus cases. Maryland and Anne Arundel County have seen 14 days of falling hospitalization rates as well as declining positive test results.
Kalyanaraman said it will take about 10 days for data to give the first sense of how protests might affect coronavirus numbers. But it will take another three to four weeks for a clearer picture to emerge.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Capital.