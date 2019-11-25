Flu season normally begins in October. While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says vaccination by the end of October is preferred, vaccination in November and beyond can be beneficial. Influenza activity usually peaks in January or later.

The CDC warns the flu is a potentially serious disease that can lead to hospitalization and sometimes death. The CDC also says vaccination has been shown to significantly reduce a child’s risk of dying from influenza.

