The water advisory applies to Tuckahoe Creek beginning at River Road and the James River from Robious Landing Park in Chesterfield, Goochland, and Henrico counties to Belle Isle in Richmond. Officials warn that swallowing contaminated water from the river could cause gastrointestinal illnesses and that external contact could cause “infections of the ears, nose, throat and skin.”
There is no impact on drinking water at this time, officials said. An end date for the advisory will be based on bacteria levels in the water.
Activities not likely to result in water submersion like boating, fishing or canoeing may continue with caution, officials said.