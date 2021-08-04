Samples taken Monday indicate concentrations have reached levels acceptable for all recreational water uses, officials said. People are still being warned to avoid contact with the Tuckahoe Creek. Samples taken from the creek Monday showed an improvement over last week, but the levels were still elevated, officials said.
Repairs to the sewer line were completed Friday and Goochland Public Utilities finished recovering sewage that pooled near the site of the spill, officials said. The Eastern Goochland Pump Station was brought back on line Tuesday.