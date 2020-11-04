The healthcare system said in a statement that they were told about it in September.
The organization said the breach presents a low-risk for identity theft since “the cybercriminal did not access credit card information” or other personal identification information of the 23,000 people.
The breach did remove files that may have included names, mail and email addresses and demographic information of the people affected, according to Blackbaud. The vendor said there is no evidence that any of that data was misused or disseminated.
Chesapeake Regional Healthcare also has locations in North Carolina.
