After the hearings, I asked Mozaffarian why the response to such a national catastrophe has been so muted. Legislation had been introduced in 1969 to establish a White House Conference on Food, Nutrition and Health that would to put an end to hunger in America and to improve the nutritional well-being of its people. A little more than 40 years later, first lady Michelle Obama launched an initiative to get kids to move and eat healthier foods, and it was criticized despite rising rates of obesity among children.