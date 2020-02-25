Norwood faces two counts of murder in the shooting deaths on Valentines Day of his mother Jennifer Norwood and brother Wyatt Norwood. Police say he also wounded his father Josh Norwood.
Fauquier County’s commonwealth’s attorney and Levi Norwood’s defense attorney had both asked the judge to close the proceedings.
Before the judge’s decision, The Washington Post had filed a motion citing state law that says that “hearings held on a petition or warrant alleging that a juvenile fourteen years of age or older committed an offense which would be a felony if committed by an adult shall be open.”
